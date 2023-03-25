Kelly Gene Cantrell, 58, of Camden passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas.
Kelly was born September 9, 1964 in Magnolia to the late James Hendricks Cantrell and Mavis Marenda (Sneed) Cantrell.
He was a manager and supervisor for B&M Painting, now Valence, in Camden. He loved riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing and fixing stuff.
Kelly was a loving husband, best friend and father and would do anything for anyone. (He) “My Love” lived his life to the fullest!
Kelly is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Karen Reed.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Tammy Gill Cantrell; a son, Jake Cantrell and wife Lindsey; two grandchildren, Hailey and Ayden Cantrell; and his four legged friend sassy “Our Little Miss Priss.”
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at Magnolia City Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Flannigan Sr. officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.