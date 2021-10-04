Infant Jamari Deunte Anderson was born to Breuna Solomon and Terrance Anderson. He entered and departed this life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Christus-St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
“Crazy I force myself to not think about it never happened cause it hurts so badly. When I think about how I couldn’t do anything to help you and how alone you are, I break down.
“At first, I was a little overwhelmed knowing I would have 2 kids at 19, but as the months went by, my emotions grew with excitement. I bought you so much stuff. I dreamed about how it was gonna be laying in the bed with my kids. Seeing how Ace would react to you. Seeing how your daddy would act, because he loved you so much from the moment he found out about you. Every time he would leave me, he would always kiss my stomach and tell you bye. He and Ace would always fight because Ace would hit my stomach and jump on you, and Terrance wasn’t having that!
“Your daddy saw these shoes at the store and fell in love. He thought they were too cute! They were green and some other color. You never got to wear them, but I didn’t give them away.
“You had no life in you, but I still wiped you down, put lotion on you, brushed your hair, changed your diaper, dressed you and took pictures as if it were all a dream.
“I was young when I got pregnant with your brother, but I’m older now. I know more things of how to be a good mom. When I woke up, they told me that you didn’t make it. I was stuck. Everything went black. I don’t even remember half of it. I was just so confused. I don’t even remember what I said to your daddy. When I told him, I just know God makes no mistakes, but I feel like this is a big mistake.
“This broke our hearts because it was so unexpected. I called your nana and said, ‘It’s Baby Time!’ She said she would be down in an hour. I know she was sooo excited! I called your daddy. He did not let me hang up that phone! He asked so many questions. He telling everybody, “She finna have him right now! Yulpp! Lol. I’m ready to see what he looks like!”
“I’m happy I gave you a good daddy because he loved you so much! You were his Little ‘tutu’. Your ganny called you Deuce because your brother's nickname is Ace. So, 1 & 2. Lol. She always said you were gonna be bright yella. We prayed you didn’t get your daddy’s nose, but you most definitely did! Lol.
“You were loved and highly favored by all of us. Your face is so sweet and innocent. I fell in love with your fat little cheeks. Loved giving you kisses. I didn’t care about anything else because you are mine regardless.
“This hurts baby but get your rest. We will meet again. I don’t want to go through this. I don’t want you to be alone. What happened? What could we have done to prevent this? I’m sorry Mari. Look over us little angel with those sweet cheeks. We love you. We were so ready for you. That’s why it hurts so bad. See you later baby. Until we meet again my sweet angel baby, Mari."
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Chapel Wood Memorial Gardens in TEXarkana under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Melton Williams, officiating.