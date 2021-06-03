Willie F. May Jun 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Willie F. May, 84, of Emerson died Monday, May 31, 2021. Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Willie F. May June 3 2021 Recommended for you Recent Headlines Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, June 3, 2021: New Farmers Bank branch in Paris -- Texas 7 hrs ago Birth: Kaycen Bronx-Edward Ugartechea 8 hrs ago South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, June 1 11 hrs ago South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, June 1 11 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 11 hrs ago Arkansas Powerball ticket wins $150,000 on Wednesday night 11 hrs ago Albemarle Corporation sets greenhouse gas, water use goals in "Sustainability Report" Updated 2 hrs ago Taylor High School releases final honor roll for the year 12 hrs ago "Jugglin' June" theme for Camden market 16 hrs ago Arkansas Master Gardeners announce online auction 16 hrs ago Dollar General notes slight sales dip for quarter 16 hrs ago Hydro sells rolling business to KPS Capital Partners 17 hrs ago 6 p.m. Wednesday COVID-19 local report: Columbia County active cases down to 9 18 hrs ago Twitter headlines: Budget surplus ... Bistineau drowning ... Power by OZK ... B-52 overflight 22 hrs ago Three wounded in South Side Park gunfire Updated 2 hrs ago Suspect shot and killed by Arkansas State Trooper in Garland County Updated 1 hr ago Tyson president quits, COO Donnie King promoted to post Jun 2, 2021 Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, June 2, 2021: Albemarle's South Arkansas lithium Updated Jun 2, 2021 Farmers Bank & Trust backing up $150,000 donation to Boys & Girls Club with fund-raising event featuring Danyelle Musselman Updated 12 hrs ago Fatimah Almadan on Mount Union Dean's List Jun 2, 2021 Online Poll Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman missing since Wednesday found deceased Sunday at U.S. 82 wreck siteSouthern bacterial wilt causing problem in Louisiana vegetablesInterstate 30 wreck claims truck driverThree wounded in South Side Park gunfireRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesFive Arkansas Mega Millions tickets earn $400Columbia County criminal court session on ThursdayTwitter headlines: No COVID deaths ... Fayetteville homicide ... Louisiana road tax .. Gavin MacLeod deadSouth Arkansas water/wastewater projects receive loans and grantsColumbia County marriages through Friday, May 28, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.