Billy Dismuke, 66, of Magnolia as called home Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Integris Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK.
Billy was born on December 8, 1955 to the late Daisy and Lige Dismuke. He was the youngest of six boys – he was preceded in death by John Henry, Jessie, David Louis, Willie Charles. He is survived by his elder brother, Edwardo Dismuke.
Billy was an outstanding scholar and a star athlete. He graduated from Nevada High School with honors. He relocated to Oklahoma City at a young age, where he began his career as a bail bondsman. His bonding company, Heartland Bail Bonds, was well known throughout the state of Oklahoma. In addition to being a successful business owner he was also an amazing father and family man. He was an honorable man who served his community well. His hobbies included fishing, watching sports, spending time with family and laughing until he literally cried. Billy brought so much to the lives of those around him. He will truly be missed.
He leaves to cherish his memory six daughters: Erica, SaTarah, Hope, Mariah, Callie and Mia; brother, Edwardo Dismuke; sister, Linda Dismuke; six grandchildren, Marlie, Kodi, Rhylee, River, Haiven and Billie; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church in Falcon with burial to follow at New Hope Cemetery in Falcon, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Viewing will be held at the services only.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
