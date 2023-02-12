Latson Souter, 92, of Bossier City, LA passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health System in Bossier City.
He was born Charles Latson Souter, November 23, 1930 in Taylor to the late William Floyd “Willie” Souter and Allie Xzina (Wallis) Souter. Latson served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1959. He was the former owner of the Dairy Treat and West Main Street Texaco Service Station in Magnolia, was a former master electrician, airplane pilot (private pilot license), and the owner and operator of Latson Souter House Movers for 50 plus years.
Latson was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Allie Souter; sisters, Evangeline (Curtis) Knight and Alma Rene (Odis) Montgomery; brothers, J. Ernest (Betty) Souter, Alvin (Sybil) Souter, Arthur (Gisele) Souter, a sister-in-law Julia Souter; second wife, Mary Ellen Caldwell Dickerson; and third wife, Mary David Souter.
Latson is survived by a brother, Dr. Floyd Voyne Souter of Milledgeville, GA; a son, James Latson (Rhonda) Souter of Benton, LA; a daughter, Pamela Kay (Michael) Shemas of Magnolia; his first wife, Patsy Hardy Souter of Magnolia; grandchildren, Chad Latson (Alex) Souter, Jill R. Souter, Christopher M. Shemas, Jennifer L. Tyler; and great-grandchildren Evie Grey Souter, Jillian Tyler, and Jenna Tyler, with many loved nieces and nephews, Lori Souter Bukoski of Youngsville, LA, his daughter with the late Mary Dickerson; and grandchildren, Zachary Bukoski and Sumner (Heather) Bukoski ,and his stepchildren Nell Neathery, Gary Neathery, Myra Breaseale and Lisa Tidwell.
A private family graveside will be held under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.