Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick, 20, a native of Waldo, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, succumbing to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Hope.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 6:12 pm
