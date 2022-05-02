Steve Morgan, 65, of Magnolia passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Life Touch Hospice House in El Dorado.
Steve was born on June 21, 1956 in Magnolia, Arkansas. He was a member of the Berean Bible Church and was a retired business owner of Warnock Furniture. He was instrumental in helping start Resources for Recovery and was an avid supporter of Southern Christian Missions and the Wounded Warrior Project. He was awarded Citizen of the Year in 2007.
Steve loved spending time in his gardens and at Little River, where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time reading and relaxing with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Billy) E. Morgan and MaryeAnne Warnock Morgan; and infant grandson, Eli Brooks Goddard.
Steve is survived by his wife, Shan Morgan of Magnolia; children, Sarah Howell of Bastrop, LA, David Howell and wife Stacy of Russellville, Mary Heinze and husband Bob of Magnolia, Molly Goddard and husband Jeremy of Robinson, TX, Hannah Pletcher and Tim Helbig of Little Rock, and Sarah Washington and husband Cary of Conway; brother, John Morgan and wife Betty of Magnolia, grandchildren, Ella Williams of Ruston, LA, Emma Grace Howell of Russellville, Victoria Baty and Nick Bishop of Queen City, TX, Isaiah Morgan of Magnolia, Warnock Howell of Russellville, Landon Heinze of Magnolia, Katie Howell of Russellville, Bryce Goddard of Robinson, Texas, Ruth Heinze of Magnolia, Birdee Howell of Russellville, Ezra Howell of Russellville, Knox Goddard of Robinson, TX, Charlotte Howell of Russellville, Carson Washington of Conway, Jude Helbig of Little Rock, and Graysen Washington of Conway; great-grandson, Brooks Bishop of Queen City, TX; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A private family Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, May 4.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the charities that Steve avidly supported, Southern Christian Missions, 515 West Monroe, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Wounded Warrior Project.
