J.D. Miller, 83, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the CHI-St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
J.D. was born on January 4, 1939 in Nevada County to the late John Delmer and Ruby Marie (Barksdale) Miller. He and his wife Maxine owned Miller’s Cafeteria for 23 years. He was also an independent contractor for Alcoa and later became the inspector for the City of Magnolia, retiring after 25 years of service.
J.D. was a member of the First Baptist Church and past member of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol, and several horse riding clubs. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed riding horses, and working in his garden.
J.D. is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maxine Miller of Magnolia; daughter, Linda Miller (Lynn) of Sherwood; son, Derrell Miller (Melissa) of Emerson; grandchildren, Jay Miller (Meagan) of Greenbrier, Keely Miller and fiancé Tyler Gilbert of Hope, Paul Miller and Anthony Miller of Emerson, and Abigail Arnold of Sherwood; great-grandchildren, Jensen, Noah, and Hadley of Greenbrier; siblings, Billy Miller of Willisville, Jerry Miller (Pam) of Hope, and Mary Ann Atkins of Waldo; sister-in-law, Lucille Cheatham (Gearry) of Magnolia; brother-in-law, Jim Loe of Waldo; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the First Baptist Church with Bro. Dustin Wisely and Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of First Baptist Church.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
