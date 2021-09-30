Joy Page, 94, of Little Rock died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Baptist Health in Little Rock.
Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 30, 2021 @ 3:48 pm
Joy Page, 94, of Little Rock died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Baptist Health in Little Rock.
Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.