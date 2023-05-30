Gene Hudman, 95, of Magnolia passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Gene was born on September 19, 1927 in Waldo. He was a supervisor, retiring from Firestone/Amfuel. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church Magnolia where he served as a Sunday school superintendent and as a deacon, and was a member of the Faith Sunday school class.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Paula (Frazier) Hudman; sister, Nerine McGhee; and brothers, Edwin, Wendell, and Jack Hudman.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hudman of Magnolia; son, Alex (Terry) Hudman of Magnolia; daughter, Tamie (Andy) Rogers of Magnolia; brother, Harvey Hudman of Waldo; sister, Dorothy Everhart of Waldo; grandchildren, Eric (Melisa) Rogers of Magnolia, Jessica (John) Lee of Benton, LA, and Kelsey (Jeff) Whitener of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Austin Whitener and Alyssa Whitener of Magnolia, and Rylie Emerson of Benton, LA.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Magnolia with a funeral service following at 10 a.m. with Bro. David Watkins and Bro. Dustin Wisely officiating.
Burial will be in the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc,. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Duckett, Larry Fowler, Robert Pharr, Greg Rich, Scott Rowland, and Pete Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of First Baptist Church of Magnolia.
The family gives its appreciation to the nurses and staff at Life Touch Hospice and Southern Caregivers, and to the private sitters for the care and their compassion they showed to Gene and to his family.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Magnolia, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754.