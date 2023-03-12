Floyd Sanders, 88, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Floyd was born July 25, 1934 in Waldo to the late John Abraham Sanders and Avis (Bridges) Sanders. Floyd proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of Brister Baptist Church. He was a bromine operator at Albemarle where he worked for 21 years. Floyd also had a peach orchard when Karen and Kathy were younger and took pleasure in growing and enjoying the fruits of his labor.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Avis Sanders; his first wife, Sara Maxine (Thomason) Sanders; a brother, Jim Sanders; sisters, Linda Young and Ola Mae Mayfield; and a great-granddaughter, Katrina Struble.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 13 years, Lurlean Sanders of Magnolia; two daughters, Kathy Sanders of Tulsa, OK and Karen Wynn and husband Dr. Chester Wynn of Emerson; his twin brother, Lloyd Sanders and wife Alice of Emerson; grandchildren, Dr. Edwin Watts and wife Kristen of Bixby, OK; Ashley DeLuca and husband John of Dallas, Justin Watts of Tulsa, Dr. Vance Sales III and wife Amber of Omaha, NB, Ryan Sales of Omaha, and Sydney Struble and husband Matthew of Conway; great-grandchildren, Hayley Watts, Austin Watts, Samantha DeLuca, Sloane DeLuca, Emmie Watts, Sara Beth Struble, Tucker Struble, Gunnar Struble, and Ainsley Struble; and stepchildren, Carolyn Ellis and husband Paul of Magnolia, Donald Watson and wife Misty of Hot Springs, and Pete Watson and wife Mona of Magnolia; and a host of extended family and friends.
Mrs. Sanders and her family thank Jennifer Ray, Brianna Woods, and Pastor Luther of Life Touch Hospice and the entire staff of the John R. Williamson Hospice House, Renae Wilson Robnett, Nicole Kilcrease, Jackie McGhee, Gina Herndon, Chris Smith, Teresa Pate, Sheena Kimble, and Stephanie Ford. We love you all.
Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
Pallbearers will be Danny Dews, Donald Dews, Jacob Beavers, Zac Ellis, Porter Austin and Justin Watts.