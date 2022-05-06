James “Jim” T. Wright, 76, of Waldo passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his home.
James was born on December 11, 1945 in Magnolia. He served four years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a disabled American veteran and a lifetime member of the DAV. He was a retired master auto mechanic and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Thomas and Maggie Virdell (Bissell) Wright; son, Jay Thomas Wright; grandson, C.J. Wright; sister, Carrie Crisp; daughters-in-law, Lynn Tatom and Toni Vines Tatom.
James is survived by his wife, Mollie Kay Wright of Waldo; children, Thomas Tatom of Magnolia, Jewel D. Tatom of Waldo, and Karen Wright Glasgow of Magnolia; sisters, Incy Johnson of Carrollton, TX, Dorothy Chaffin and husband Lyndell of Magnolia, and Phyllis Spriggs and husband Dennis of Magnolia; brothers-in-law, James Crisp of Magnolia and George McGough and wife Martha of Bella Vista; grandchildren, Dillon Tatom of Taylor, Jarod Tatom of Waldo, Brent Armstrong and wife April of Nashville, Michael Glasgow of Dierks, Lynn Carpenter and husband Kyle of Benton, LA, Ashley Turnage and husband Waylon of Waldo, Story Bissell and husband Remington of Minden, LA, Hayley Tatom and husband Jerry of Waldo, and Emilee Tatom and husband Mike of Magnolia; seven great-grandchildren; special nephew Tony Madlock of Camden; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a graveside service following at 2:30 p.m. at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Lyndell Chaffin officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tony Madlock, Jeff Davis, Doug Crisp, Kyle Carpenter, Remington Bissell and Dennis Spriggs.
Memorial donations may be made to Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.
