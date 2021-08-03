Dannie Nelson, 86, of Magnolia passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 22, 1935 in El Dorado to the late Denison Scott Nelson and Claudie Eugenia (Threadgill) Nelson Wilson. Starting at the age of 17, he worked in the oil field for 35 years. He was first employed by McAlester Fuel Company and retired from British Petroleum. He then worked for Magnolia Regional Medical Center until his retirement. Dannie was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Dannie was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Scotty Nelson (Shirley), Bill Nelson (Catherine), Gene Nelson (Dottie), and Freda Wilson Moore; and special couple Larue “Rooster” and Ina Mae Harris.
Dannie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Nelson; daughters, Marla Talley and Pam Riggins (Quinton), all of Magnolia; grandsons, all whom were the lights of his life, Josh Talley (Ashley) of TEXarkana, Stephen Burton (Autumn) of Lexington, SC, Zakk Talley of Clayton, NY, and Luke Talley (Jaela), Matt Talley and Ryan Riggins (Cami), all of Magnolia; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Wanda Haynes of Welcome, Mary Simms of Magnolia and Sue Rogers of Tatum, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was a wonderful and loving, son, husband, brother, father, and grandpa who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. David Moore will officiate. Burial will follow at Village Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1300 East University, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753 or Life Touch Hospice, 2301 Champagnolle Road, El Dorado, Arkansas 71730.
Pallbearers will be Josh Talley, Stephen Burton, Zakk Talley, Luke Talley, Matt Talley and Ryan Riggins.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guestbook or share a memory.