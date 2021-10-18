It is with great honor that we share with you that a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Wilma Rae Higdon Kirkpatrick went home to be with her Savior on October 12, 2021.
Wilma Rae was born at home in Glenville, Arkansas on March 21, 1936, to Lavelle Higdon and Zelma ‘Tat’ Vashti Higdon. She was a resident of Schriever, LA, and was a devoted wife and loving mother, taking care of her family was of utmost importance to her. She spent several years living in Oman with her husband, who worked in the oilfield. She was an avid crossword puzzler and reader. She was a long-time member of Mulberry Baptist Church in Houma, LA where she volunteered for many years teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
Rae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; granddaughter, Ashley Scivicque; and great-grandson, Allen Dedon.
She is survived by daughters, Peggy Lockhart (Robbie), Kathy Galloway (Joey), Dianne Kirkpatrick and Teresa Scivicque (Eric); son, Charles “Tommy” Kirkpatrick (Jenny); siblings, Bonnie Hogg, Betty Keathley (Harry), Lavelle “‘Sonny” Higdon Jr. (Mavis), Billy Don “Donnie” Higdon (Carla), and Kay Portillo; 13 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Lockhart, Jason Galloway, Matthew Lockhart, Eric ‘Bud’ Scivicque, Jacob Kirkpatrick, Paul Lockhart and Chaz Galloway.
Services to celebrate Rae‘s life will be held at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 with Johnathan McLemore and Jack E. Daniels officiating.
Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the New Hope, P.O. Box 252, McNeil, AR 71752.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.