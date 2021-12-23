Mrs. Lela Mae Atkins was born to the union of Mr. Nathaniel Rose and Mrs. Josephine (Josie) Rose on October 30, 1923 in Nevada County, Smithland community. Mrs. Atkins was the second child of three siblings.
On December 4, 1937, she married Mr. Eddie Rufus, and to that union one child was born, Eddie Mae Rufus. Mr. Eddie Rufus was killed in an accident in September 1938 and their daughter Eddie Mae Scott was born on October 1, 1938, a month after the death of her father.
After the death of her husband, Lela later moved to Las Vegas and then to Camden where she met and married Mr. Israel Leroy Atkins and remained married until his death.
They attended Zion Hill Baptist church but Lela never joined. She later joined Bethel AME Church and held her membership with Bethel AME Church until the time of her death.
Lela Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Josephine Rose; one sister, Estella “Babe” Fields; and one brother, Nathaniel Rose Jr., Israel Leroy Atkins; and her son-in-law, Bill Scott.
Lela Mae transcended to her new home on December 21, 2021 at Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden. She was surrounded with the love of her family as she was welcomed home. She will be cherished by her daughter, Eddie Mae Scott; her grandchildren, Stephanie Scott-Hatley, Gregory Cottrell Scott; great grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Kierra and DeLonn; and great-great grandchildren, Ma’Kai DaSean, Kari Ray, Mi’Kah Ray (from Seattle, WA, and Texas); and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
Pastor Shelton Oliver will be the officiant.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.