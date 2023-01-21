Curtis Roton, 79, of Taylor passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home in the Walker Creek Community near Taylor.
Curtis was born May 12, 1943 in Walker Creek to the late Carl Roton and Elsie (Pickett) Roton. Curtis proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany. He retired from the Local 623 Ironworker Union in Baton Rouge, LA.
Curtis loved his children and grandchildren and would help anyone he could. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Baseball was very special to him. He not only played but loved watching his son and grandsons play. Football was a second love.
Curtis had a wonderful sense of humor and kept everyone laughing.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie Roton; and three brothers, Janell Martin, Johnny Pickett and Travis Roton.
He is survived by his children, Bobby and Pan Roton of Taylor, Jamie and Cayce Roton of Springhill, LA, Steven Slater of Charlotte, NC, Dina Roton of Waukomis, OK, and Tina and Casey Green of Enid, OK; grandchildren, Cody and Paige Roton of Florida,T rey Roton of El Dorado, Carrie Jane Roton of Springhill, Travis Roton of Plain Dealing, Logan Green and Kobie Green of Enid, OK, Peyton Roton and Kayden Roton of Waukomis, OK, and Vincent Slater of Charlotte, NC; and special friend, Emma Jean Jackson of Waldo.
The family thanks Enhabit Hospice for the wonderful care, and Jerry and Jean Pickett for all of their love and care for daddy.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jared Pickett officiating with burial at Forest Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Forest Grove Cemetery Association.
Pallbearers will be Cody Roton, Casey Green, Logan Green, Kobie Green, Haystack Couch, Anthony Picard. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Bussey, John David Rogers, Jerry Pickett, Tommy Miller and Max Knight.