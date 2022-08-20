Joyce Ward, 66, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 4:13 pm
