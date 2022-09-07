The Lord brought Winnie Kate Jones into this world on July 2, 2016. According to His sovereign plan, she passed from this life on September 4, 2022.
Kyle, Patricia, Welles, Bear and Haddon praise God for the time that He graciously granted them with Winnie Kate.
Winnie Kate was the beautiful and cherished daughter of Kyle and Patricia Jones. She was the beloved sister of Welles, Bear, and Haddon. She was adored by her grandparents Pat (Papa) and Deborah (Mammaw) Dooly; Lawanda (Mimi) Jones; and Carl (Papa) and Betsy (Grammy) Jones.
Her many uncles and aunts adored her as well, Mark and Angela Dooly, Steve and Jennifer Dooly, Shawn and Amber Dooly, Rachel and Craig Olienyk, Kaylee and Mikey Harwell, Crystal and Dale Cooper, Natalie and Daniel Hill, Wesley and Marissa Lewis. She enjoyed and loved her cousins so much: Meagan (Jacob) Cleveland, Merideth (Kyle) Gates, Grant (Hannah) Patrick, Mark Jr., Emma, Mason, and Mac; Anna, Samuel, James, Luke, and John; Malli, Dawson, and Holland; Adalie and Dessa; Hazel, Beau, and Finn; Jaci, Lane, and Bailey; Austin, Andy, and Aidan; Judah, Shepherd, and Lola.
Winnie Kate so loved and enjoyed her church family. She has so many friends at New Life Community Church. Her laughter filled the halls every Sunday as she played with her friends. She looked forward to Wednesdays with her Home Group gatherings and welcoming her friends into her house.
Winne Kate was all girl. Her family knew her as a “little momma” to her brothers, dolls, pets, and other children. Her mother, by God’s grace, models motherhood so well that it was natural for Winnie to do the same. Winnie’s genuine love for others was one of her greatest strengths. She loved people with all that she had to give, especially seen in her love for her brothers and parents. Her brothers have said over and over since Sunday that “she was the best sister.” She was their biggest cheerleader, attending every game of theirs with shouts, claps, encouragement, and smiles, never a complaint.
Winnie Kate and her mom were learning to take care of flowers together. Their beauty tickled her so much. She often had a water jug in hand, watering and talking to her flowers. Winnie enjoyed dancing at Forever Dance Company with Ms. Tara. She filled the home with twirls, taps, and smiles as music played in the background. Occasionally, she would even dance with her daddy. If she wasn’t dancing, her voice permeated the house, from various rooms, as she would sing. She was so talented and devoted to growing her gifts.
Christian parents who are faithful and intentional in raising their children according to God’s instructions and commands found in places like Deuteronomy 6:1-9, Psalm 78, and Ephesians 6:1-4 will not be mocked or put to shame. Winnie Kate’s faith in Christ and love for God and His people was growing so beautifully, with each new day. God is ever faithful and abounding in steadfast love. His mercy and grace are evident in so many ways, Winnie’s life being of those most dear to Kyle, Patricia, Welles, Bear, and Haddon.
Please pray for the Jones family, extended family, church family, and friends, to be Job-like in their suffering, “And he said, ‘Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.’ In all this Job did not sin or charge God with wrong” (Job 1:21-22). The Lord will not forsake His righteous ones.
The visitation and funeral service will be under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. of Magnolia. The visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 9 at New Life Community Church, 2020 N. Washington St., Magnolia.
The funeral service will be at New Life Community Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 10. The graveside service will be immediately afterward at Magnolia Memorial Park. All times and dates are open to the public.
Kyle and Patricia invite family and church family to attend a lunch, after the graveside service, at New Life Community Church, in the Life Center.
Donations in her honor may be made to Disciple the Nations by mailing checks to Disciple the Nations, P.O. Box 1331, Wheaton, IL 60187; memo checks with “Winnie Kate.”