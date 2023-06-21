Norma Jean Shaw closed her eyes and took her rest on June 10, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Elaine Shaw; maternal grandmother, Norma Jean Ollison; maternal grandfather and father, Leon Shaw; as well as Effie Shaw, grandmother/mother who raised her; and one uncle, Perry Shaw.
She was born on May 14, 1968 to Margaret Elaine Shaw and Frank Bowen, in Dallas, TX. When she was six months old, she relocated to Fontana, CA with her maternal mother Margaret to live with her father Leon Shaw, and stepmother Effie Shaw.
Margaret decided to join the Job Corps, and left Norma to live with her father and stepmother. Margaret decided that Norma would be best raised by her father Leon and Effie Shaw, who became her parents. Norma was two years old at the time. She was raised in a very loving Christian home with her two aunts and two uncles who became her siblings. She accepted Christ at an early age and was very active at Juniper Avenue Seventh Day-Adventist Church in Fontana.
She attended elementary, junior high, and high school, in Fontana. She graduated from Fontana High School in 1986. After high school, she met and married Norman Allen, and to this union one daughter, (Caleshia Allen) was born.
After a few years of marriage, the marriage was dissolved. A few years later she met and married Steven Craver.
She went on to work at Truck Stops of America for three years until she was in a horrific car accident, in which she almost lost her life. This resulted in a traumatic change in her mental health. It also caused a great strain on her marriage which ended in divorce. After a lot of rehabilitation and determination, Norma was able to finally walk and live a pretty normal life again.
On August 5, 1994, she added a baby boy to her family, Carleel Malik Leslie Crowley.
In April of 1995, her sister Ann and husband decided they were moving to Arkansas to be closer to Norma ‘s brother and mother. Her mother insisted that she come because she knew Norma needed help with her 8-month-old son. So, they boarded a Greyhound bus and headed to the Natural State. Her mom and brother found them a place in Waldo. Norma never met a stranger, and everybody was her friend.
She moved to El Dorado and stayed there a couple of years. During that time, she met a very good support system at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church that helped her give her heart to The Lord again.
She had a loving heart and would give you grace, forgiveness and would love you, even if you hurt her. Her love for her family and friends was genuine and real and you knew she loved you. If you were friends with Norma, then you know her closing words before getting off the phone or leaving you, would be “I love you.”
Norma later attended The Camden Seventh Day-Adventist Church in Camden.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories one daughter, Caleshia Nesha Allen; one son, Carleel Malik Leslie Crowley; three aunts, Deborah Jean Jackson (Bennie), and Nisse Shaw, both of Dallas, and Jennifer Allen (Jon) of San Bernardino, CA; one sister/aunt, Beverly A. King (Glenn); two uncles, Leon (Sonny) Jr. Shaw of Pico Rivera, CA, Kenneth Shaw of Dallas and a special brother/uncle Wilbert Shaw of McNeil; and one grandson, Kavaliye Deon Crowley. She was raised around several cousins with whom she dearly loved, and several more that were distant; grand cousins that call her Aunt Norma. Mother Nag, as Norma affectionately called her, and many whom she shared her love with, will also cherish her memory.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Elder Wilbert Shaw will be the eulogist.