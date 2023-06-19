Mavolene Cook Booth, 94, of Bryant passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Hospice Home Care in Little Rock.
Mavolene was born November 23, 1928 in Columbia County to the late Julius Bailey Cook and Maude (Nesbit) Cook.
Mavolene was a member of Oak Forest United Methodist Church in Little Rock and loved working in her flower garden. She retired from Arkansas Teacher Retirement System on June 30, 1993 after 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie D. Booth; brother, Dr. Charles W. Cook and wife Frances; and a sister, Mary Sue Hines.
Mavolene is survived by her two sons, Stan Booth (Susan) of Madison, MS and Stuart Booth (Michelle) of Bryant. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Austin Booth and Angi Muse; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Alex Turbyfill and Savannah Ford, and Mary Katherine Reed.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 with funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Ebenezer Methodist Church with Bro. Ken Hipp officiating. Burial will follow services at Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Oak Forest United Methodist Church, 2415 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, Arkansas 72204.