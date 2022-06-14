Our beloved Mrs. Rosemary Harris Brown was born November 15, 1936 to Luther Harris and Mary Ellen Alexander in Magnolia, Arkansas. She passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
At age 17, Mrs. Brown accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Waldo Church of Christ in 1953. Her church membership later moved to Emerson Street Church of Christ in Magnolia, where she served faithfully until God called her home.
Mrs. Brown was a 1954 graduate of Walker High School. In 1952, she was voted Ms. Walker High School. Her pursuit of her postsecondary education led her to AM&N College (presently known as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). At AM&N, she received a degree in education in 1958. She furthered her studies at Southern Arkansas University and received her master’s in 1979.
She was an educator in the community for over 40 years, where she has touched the lives of thousands of students with her lessons in English, speech, and drama. She started her career in Damascus in 1960 until 1964 but ultimately came home and taught at her alma mater, Walker High School, for 38 years. Her profound impact at Walker still resonates today in her former students’ lives. One former student’s reverence of Mrs. Brown on Facebook read, “We didn’t have what most of the larger schools had, but we had Mrs. Brown and she never let us leave her classroom without giving us those little gems.”
Mrs. Brown married her childhood sweetheart, Talmadge Brown, in 1958. For over 60 years, they shared and treasured a love that withstood the tests of time. During their union, six children were born -- one preceded her in death in 1963, Connie Michelle Brown.
In 2001, she became an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She also served on the board of directors for the Magnolia Courthouse, Magnolia Library Board Member (2006-2016), the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia, and the Magnolia Ambulance Committee.
Mrs. Brown’s work was worthy of being acknowledged beyond verbal accolades. She received the “Teacher of the Year” award while at Walker High School on two occasions; and, in 2019, she was honored by Columbia County’s United Community Organization with a Living Legend Award. Her light in this life continues to shine through everyone she encountered.
Her hobbies included fitness, fashion, and baking. Her natural beauty brought about the opportunity for her to be a model for the former Talbots clothing store in Magnolia. She also had a talent for producing plays. Mrs. Brown was truly a lifelong creative.
Mrs. Brown was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Lotis D. Harris (Orene) and Charles E. Harris (Carol).
She leaves to cherish her memory: her cherished husband, Talmadge Brown of Magnolia; children, Robinette Fields (Carl) of Memphis, Angela Mullins (Rodney) of Duluth, GA, Lori Pegues (Michael) of Memphis, Tamela Lasker (Dalian) of Conway, and Eric A. Brown of Houston; seven grandchildren, Erion Fields, Miranda Mullins, Adam Mullins, Micah Mullins, Roderick Mullins, Tristen Lasker, and Talyssa Lasker; one brother, Jack W. Harris (Earnie Mae); and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Homegoing services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Viewing to be held on the day of services before services begin.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Bro. Larry Roberts will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
