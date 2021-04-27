Kenneth Aaron Alexander Jr., 29, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home.
He was born November 17, 1991 in El Dorado to Veronica Robinson and Kenneth Aaron Alexander Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include one son, Kenneth A. Alexander III; his mother, Mrs. Veronica Robinson-Critton; stepfather, Kevin D. Critton Sr.; three sisters, Ms. Latasha Hunter-Foster, Ms. Tamara Griffin-Lawson and Ms. Cynthia Griffin. Two brothers, Tony Anthony Griffin Jr. and Kevin Demond Critton Jr., and his stepbrother; aunts, Ms. Samantha Robinson-Turner and Ms. Jackie Walker; and several cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Resurrection Ministries Church in Magnolia, with burial to follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Eulogist will be Pastor Calvin Johnson.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.