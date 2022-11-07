Aletha Louise Nelson Ridgway, 96, of White Hall and Magnolia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Hospice Comfort Care in Little Rock.
She was born September 18, 1926 in McNeil to the late James “Ory” Nelson and Minnie Hight Nelson. She graduated from McNeil High School where she enjoyed being a basketball star. She was known as “Meemaw” to her family and friends. She was given the name by her first grandchild, Kelli. She was a Christian and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed preparing Christmas goodies for family, White Hall and Magnolia friends, White Hall and Redfield Relyance Bank employees, and Cranford’s Grocery employees.
During her lifetime she worked for AP&L after completing Draughon School of Business in Little Rock in 1945. Later, she was office manager for Dr. Judge M. Lyles Medical Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. In 1966, she returned to Magnolia and later became the office manager and bookkeeper for Magnolia Housing Authority until her retirement. After retirement in Magnolia, she came to live with Carla and Larry to help with the accounting for the Redfield and Rison grocery stores. Then in January 2020, she retired again.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles H. Compton (1949), and Frank W. Ridgway (2008). She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Billie Maxine Nelson and Mary Ruth Williamson; brother-in-law, James “Tadpole” Williamson; nephew, Tony Wayne Williamson; and great niece Shawna Williamson.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla and Larry Cranford of White Hall, and Judy and Lane Jean of Magnolia; grandchildren, Kelli Taylor of Sherwood, Wayne and Michelle Cranford of Spring Hill, KS, Cathryn and Mike Hollis of Sherwood, and Grayson Jean of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Charlie Taylor, Amesley, Asher, and Anderson Cranford, and Jillian Hollis; and nephews, Mike Williamson and Richard and Marie Williamson.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Lane Jean officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to CCAPS, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Taylor, Wayne Cranford, Mike Hollis, Grayson Jean, Lane Jean and Larry Cranford.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.