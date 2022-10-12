Joe Knighten Gunnels, 83, of Magnolia passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
Knighten was born on February 12, 1939 in Atlanta, Arkansas, to the late Robert Carroll “Buster” and Chlorie M. (Nesbit) Gunnels. He was a long-time member of Antioch East Baptist Church.
Knighten was a talented draftsman who was known all over the Southeast for his drafting skills. In 1969, he came back to Magnolia and became a partner in his father’s business, Gunnels Mill, Inc. His father ran the sawmill, and Knighten took over the logging operation until 1990 when his son Rob joined the business. Soon after, his daughter Melissa also joined the business, and -- at one point -- four generations were working at the mill when his grandson, Austin, worked there while attending college.
Knighten was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many duck and deer hunts at his camps in McGehee, Arkansas City, and Bradley. He especially enjoyed his last dove hunt with a host of family and friends, some of whom he had hunted with for over 50 years. He also enjoyed piloting his own plane for many years.
Knighten was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary (Davison) Gunnels; wife, Mary (Aycock) Gunnels; sister, Carolyn Hudson Newcomb; son, Stephen Gee; and niece, Robin Craft.
Survivors are his wife, Glenda (Phillips) Gunnels; sister, Belinda Cook of El Dorado; sons, Rob (Deidra) Gunnels of Magnolia, and Brett (Alice Ann) Gee of Bryant; daughters, Michelle (John) Jimmerson of Ruston, LA, Melissa Green of Magnolia, and Meridith (Charlie) Bateman of Texarkana. He is also survived by grandchildren, Caleb (Lexi) Bateman of Jonesboro, Zach Gee of Bryant, Austin (fiancée Emily) Gunnels of Magnolia; Lilla (fiancé Chris) Jimmerson of Bossier City, LA, Max Braswell of Magnolia, Jessie and Missy Gunnels of Magnolia, Jessika and Robbie Shelton of Bryant; as well as great-grandchildren, Cannon and Steele Bateman of Jonesboro. Knighten is survived by nieces Kathy (Lindsey) Sims of Laurel, MS, and Lisa (J.P.) Antoon of Magnolia, and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Antioch East Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Owen officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Willett, Buster Caver, Will Roberson, Mike McWilliams, Shane McClelland, and David Braswell. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Dees, Bo Tissue, Terry Young, John Black and Harold Rogers.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the Antioch East Cemetery Association (370 Columbia 25, Magnolia, AR 71753) or to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Magnolia/Columbia County Event.