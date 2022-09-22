Steven Wayne May, 52, of Waldo passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home.
Steven was born July 8, 1970 in Hope. He was a service technician for Altice Cable, a member of Waldo Church of Christ, and loved to fish and hang out with his fishing buddies.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Owen E. and Ruby May and Joseph Greene and Betra Greene Campbell.
Steve is survived by his wife, Gayla Hicks May; two sons, Aaron Levi May and Lucas Robert May, all of Waldo; his parents, Mickey and Jo Ella May; brother, Cris and Laurie May and their children; and a sister, Jody and B.J. Bailey, all of Buckner; his family by marriage, Bob and Carolyn Hicks, Rachel Odom and Lauren Belk of Hope and Bryant, Arkansas; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation with the family will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Jamie Knighton officiating.
Burial will follow at Falcon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Mayo, Bill Jackson, Jason Alexander, Lucas May, Aaron May, Jeff Thompson and Don Bright.
