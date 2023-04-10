Carrol E. Roden Jr., 74, of Emerson passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Carrol was born September 11, 1948. He was preceded in death by his father, Carrol Edsel Roden Sr.
Carrol was a member of First Baptist Church in Emerson and a field salesman for Liberty Supply.
Carrol is survived by his wife of 56 years. Patsy Roden of Emerson; his mother, Dorothy Roden of Emerson; son, James Roden and wife Amanda of Orlando, FL; daughter, Christie Harmon and husband Braden; two grandchildren, Ava Harmon and Chloe Harmon, all of Benton; and an extended family of cousins, friends and oil field colleagues.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dale Fish officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Emerson, c/o Bob Ritzell, 7963 Highway 534, Haynesville, LA 71038.
Pallbearers will be Herman Watson, Billy Williams, Bill Merritt, Terrell Sledge, David Spradlin and Jimmy Yates.