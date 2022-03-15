Cynthia Elaine McKeller Benson, affectionately known as “Cymp,” was born July 5, 1956 to the late Elois Turner James and Veotis McKeller.Cynthia transitioned this earthly life on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at The Butterfly Wing-Hospice of Baton Rouge, LA.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Willie F. Benson Jr.; mother, Elois James; father, Veotis McKeller; “bonus mother,” Mary Tarkington; “bonus father,” Ervell Tarkington; and grandparents Alvin Turner Sr., and Jannie Story Tuner Abbott.
Cynthia confessed to Christ at an early age at New Zion Baptist Church, Magnolia under the leadership of Dr. W.C. Tims. She served as a faithful choir member. She later united with Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge, LA under the leadership of Bishop Raymond Johnson.
Cynthia attended Walker High School, where she graduated in 1974. Shortly after graduating, she attended Southern Arkansas University. She entered the workforce and worked in healthcare for more than 35 years until her retirement.
She was united in holy matrimony to the late Willie F. Benson in August 1991.
Cynthia is resting peacefully now. She has done as all believers live to do. She went to sleep and woke up in the arms in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She leaves fond and cherished memories with her daughter, Keneisha Keener of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughter, Nia Ragland of Baton Rouge, LA; her siblings, Kathy James and Mark James of Dallas, Felecia (Fulton) Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA and LaMorris Tarkington of Houston. Cynthia also leaves cherished memories with her special aunt, Martha Sue Rance (Don) of San Leandro, CA; uncle, Alvin Turner Jr. (Margie) of Magnolia; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 18 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. LaMorris Tarkington will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.