Willie Ed Walker went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was 93 years young at the time of his passing.
Willie was the second son born to William and Delia Walker in Stamps, Arkansas on November 25, 1928. Willie accepted Christ at an early age and joined Buchanan Baptist Church in Stamps. He received his education from Ellis High School. He had several jobs throughout the years.
He was a longtime member of the lodge and he enjoyed music. One would often arrive at his home to find him sitting and listening to his radio. One would have thought it was a teenager playing that loud pop music.
Willie loved living in Detroit, specifically downtown Detroit. He always had a view of Woodward Avenue.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. William Walker, and mother, Mrs. Delia Walker; brothers, Mr. Earlie B. (Thelma) Walker, Mr. Charlie Walker, and Mr. Bobby Walker; and sisters, Mrs. Dorothy B. Roy and Ms. Marie Walker; and brothers-in-law, Mr. Theophilus Morrow and Mr. Bobby Joe Roy.
Willie Ed Walker leaves to cherish and honor his memory two brothers, Dr. Earnest (Adelaide) Walker and Mr. Larry (Janet) Walker; two sisters, Mrs. Betty Morrow, and Mrs. Ella (John) Cridell; sister-in-law, Mrs. Bobbie Jean Walker; and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Supt. Robert Roy, officiating. Rev. Alonzo Roy, eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.