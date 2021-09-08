Daisy “Marie” Cox was born July 13, 1933 in Saline, LA to the late Claude Lee Harper and Ethyl Davis Harper. She married Earnest E. Cox in 1948. She retired from Shanhouse, where she worked as a seamstress for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia.
She is survived by a daughter, Nell Marie Pharr; daughter-in-law, Kim Cox; brother, Travis Harper; sister-in-law, Dee Harper; brothers-in-law, Shubie Hay, Don Cox and Buddy Cox; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Lively, Betty Sue Lee and Barbara Nell Burns; grandchildren, Becky Montgomery (Billie), Talesha Tatom, Tawana Fuller (Mike), Connie Sneed, Charles (Bubba) Sneed, Zac Storey (Jodi), Shane Cox, and Evan Cox (Emily); great-grandchildren, Jeremy Sampson (Deztiny), Chelsey Garcia (Jesse), Dusty Montgomery, Nicole Baxter (Clay), Marlena Fuller, Hunter and Carson Sneed, Ryan, Samantha and Alexa Storey, Mason and Weston Cox; and great-great grandchildren, Alli, Kaylee, Lexi and Jace Sampson, Jackson and Violet Garcia, Wesley Baxter and Ella Montgomery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Teresa Daniels and Encompass Hospice for the love and care during her months of illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and children Earnestine Raspberry (Jerry), and Marshall Lee Cox; siblings, Rosa Lee Hammontree, Christine Hay, Dorothy Smith, Betty Jean Daniels, James Harper, Jimmy Harper, infant Claudie Lee Harper.
Pallbearers will be Zac Storey, Evan Cox, Shane Cox, Bubba Sneed, Jeremy Sampson and Dusty Montgomery.
Viewing and signing of the guest book will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Magnolia with Bro. David Watkins and Bro. Dustin Wisely officiating.
Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
