Margie Nell Ferguson-Turner was born to the late Albert and Watseka Ferguson on August 26, 1938, in Emerson. She departed this life on June 5, 2023, with her husband in the comfort of her home.
She was preceded in death by her lovely daughter, Vickie Turner; her brother, Harvey Ferguson; and her sisters, Debra Ferguson, Vivian Jackson, Ruthell Monk and Verdell Luster.
Margie graduated from Columbia High School at the age of 16 in 1955. She later married the love of her life, Alvin Turner Jr. on March 20, 1961. Margie and Alvin enjoyed spending time together, farming, and traveling. They were married 62 years and Alvin honored his wife and their vows "through sickness and in health." He honored her every wish until her last breath.
Margie was employed by Amfuel for many years and retired. Then, she began working at The Magnolia Housing Authority where she enjoyed serving the elderly. Her favorite hobbies included working in her garden, fishing, renovating homes, and being benevolent to those in her community.
At an early age, Margie accepted Christ at Heard's Chapel, later named Roadside Church of God in Christ. She loved working in the church and was known for being excited in the Lord and encouraging members in the church. During her tenure at Roadside, she was a deaconess and worked many years in the Hospitality Department, as well as Pastor's Aid and Building Fund.
Margie leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Sheila Turner (Oscar) and Janie Ross (Mark); one son, Al Turner (Rakena); grandchildren, Tiffany Carey (Avi), Colby Shepherd, Brandon Turner, Trey Sanders (Kaitlyn), Tairyn Ross, and Adalynn Turner; great-grandchildren, Kingston, Kaiden, Kasyn, T.J., and Laila; one sister, Peggy Reed (Clarence); one brother, Larry Ferguson; two stepbrothers, Stanley Young and Gerry Young; one stepsister, Stephanie Murphy; two special nieces, Lonita Davis and Erica Davis, who were very instrumental with helping her during her final years. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Greater Roadside C.O.G.I.C. in Emerson. Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Christopher James will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3:30 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A final viewing will be held at Greater Roadside C.O.G.I.C. at 10 a.m. until service begins. Please govern yourselves accordingly.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending the services or during visitation hours. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.