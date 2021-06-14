Rosalee Eldora King, 78, of Mount Holly passed away at her home on Friday, June 11, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 1, 1942, in Hannibal, MO to the late George Lynn and Thelma Koch. She was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church.
Rosalee accepted Jesus Christ into her heart at 7 years old. From a young age it was evident that she had a gift of faith and heart that beat for Jesus. She discovered a couple of hobbies that she'd loved for the rest of her life, sewing and cooking. Then at the age of 16 she fell in love with and married the love of her life. Fifteen months later she became a mother and started the big family that she always wanted. She absolutely adored her children and loved her family fiercely with a passion. She poured her heart and soul into her family. On a daily basis she took every opportunity to incorporate God into simple conversations. She had a bright light that shined Jesus! She loved being involved in Vacation Bible School every year, whether it be teaching, crafting, or serving the kids food.
She was an avid gardener and enjoyed planting flowers. She also enjoyed planting mustard seeds of faith in others. Rosalee was a jack of all trades. She enjoyed cooking and feeding people but most of all she loved feeding people with God's word. She enjoyed home design projects, needle point, crocheting her own patterns for clothes, made beaded jewelry, fixed home appliances, and was even known to do some mechanics. She enjoyed playing puzzle games, and mowing, as well as making homemade yeast rolls, pies, cobblers, and her famous divinity. She always made plenty of food so all the neighborhood kids could eat. She enjoyed her grandchildren staying the night with her. Baking cookies and playing games. She made each grandchild feel special and always had their favorite snacks on hand. She did not meet a stranger and had no enemies. She smiled with her eyes and whole face and loved with every ounce of her heart. She will be dearly missed by many.
Rosalee is preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Robert Leon “Bob” King, Lee Marvin King and Aaron Matthew King; a brother, Robert Bob Lynn; and a sister, Carole Romig.
Rosalee is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wendell King of Mount Holly; four children, Kayle Kinley of El Dorado, Timothy King of Mount Holly, Shawn King of Fruita, CO and Julie and Josh Schibler of Mount Holly; 18 grandchildren, Mandy Ochs of Magnolia, Kory King of Marysville, Rachael and T.R. Jones of Magnolia, Lee King II of Pella, IA, Stephanie Kaulazrich of Kansas City, Danica and Jimmy Blackwood of Camden, Heather Kinley of El Dorado, Stormy King and Austin King of Magnolia, Drake King of Ridgeway, CO, Caden King of Fruita, Raeya King of Ridgeway, Tessa and Sam Monk of El Dorado, Cade Schibler, Claire Schibler, Jacob Schibler, Jase Schibler, Jillian Schibler of Mount Holly; 13 great-grandchildren, Morgan Ochs, Landon Ochs, Hayden Ochs, Karsyn Jones, Kylie Jones, Aubrey Kate Jones, Aiden Kaulazrich, Katie Kaulazrich, Daniel Stafford, Leyton Blackwood, Kirby Blackwood, Tucker Blackwood and Asher Bishop; one sister, Nola Fern Gatson of Missouri; and one brother, Jim Lynn of Washington.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Holly Cemetery.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Warr and Bro. Carley Davis officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Josh Schibler, Kory King, Austin King, Daniel Stafford, Jimmy Blackwood, and Sam Monk. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Sanders, James Willis, Roy Miller, and Benny Alexander.
