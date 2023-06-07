After a lengthy courageous ALS battle, Laura Gail Atkinson, 71, passed away peacefully in her home in League City, TX, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by family.
Gail was born June 24, 1951 in Shawnee, OK and later moved to Magnolia. She was a 1969 graduate of Magnolia High School and a 1973 graduate of Hendrix College, Conway, where she majored in psychology.
After more than 50 years of service and dedication to Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, Gail was known for developing people and teams, modeling excellent customer service, and building and recovering programs. Through the Devereux system, she was known as a legend and an icon.
She joined Devereux in 1971 as an activity instructor and counselor at Devereux’s summer camp in Mount Ida. For the next 20 years at Devereux Texas, Gail served as unit supervisor to director of operations to executive director. In 2006, she was promoted to vice president of Operations. In 2018, she was promoted to her most recent position of vice president of Operations and Marketing, which included overseeing the organization's national marketing efforts.
While at Devereux, Gail earned a master’s degree in general administration from the University of Houston, as well as Texas certifications as a licensed master social worker and licensed child care administrator. She served in board leadership of the National Association for Children’s Behavioral Health and the Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services.
When she retired, she was vice president of Operations for Texas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and California.
In the spring of 2022, Devereux named its school in League City, TX, The L. Gail Atkinson Learning Center.
Gail was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Jim and Mrs. (Glo) Atkinson of Magnolia.
She is survived by her partner Dr. Carolyn (Lyn) Villarrubia; her three sisters, Jamie Hazlewood of Rogers, Holly Tubbs (Lem) of Little Rock, and Valerie Sanders (Cliff), Magnolia, and her one brother, Ross Atkinson (Carol Jo), Hot Springs; six nephews; one niece; seven great-nephews; and five great nieces.
A private family memorial service and interment will be held July 8, 2023 at Lakelawn Mausoleum, Sacred Heart of Jesus Court, in New Orleans.
Memorials made be mailed to L. Gail Atkinson Learning Center c/o Pam Reed, Executive Director, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health/Texas, 1150 Devereux Drive, League City, TX 77573 or by going online at devereux.org to “donate now” and use the Tribute Donation Form.
Her family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Lyn’s niece, Shari Schneider, for her love, compassion and devotion in caring for Gail. Also, gratitude to Dara Brown for her care and love for our sister.