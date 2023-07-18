Ceola Holliday Kimbell was born January 22, 1927 in Norphlet to Warren Dunn and Mary Lee Thornton Dunn.
She was the 11th of 14 siblings: Octie Lewis, Icie Lee Crawford, Jessie Dunn, Callie McElroy, Mila Dunn, Exie Lee O’Guinn, Bernice Levingston, Annie Mae Cheatom, Cenobia Massey, Victor Dunn, Lawrence Edward Dunn, Curtis Dean Dunn and Warnie Lois O’Guinn, all of whom preceded her in death.
She passed from labor to reward on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at home with her family in El Dorado.
Ceola was a kind and gentle soul known for her quiet, easy-going manner, soft-spoken voice, and beautiful smile. Even from her youth, Ceola was a hard worker, and gifted seamstress. As an adult, she turned that talent into the very successful Midway Upholstery business with her husband, William Holliday. She cared for him faithfully after retirement until his death parted them. She later married Elder Andrew Kimbell Sr. and cared for him until his death.
From her youth, Ceola was taught a love and respect for God above all things as she worshipped with her family at the New Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Norphlet. As a young adult living in Flint, Michigan, she fellowshipped at the Bethlehem Temple Pentecostal Church. She later attended her beloved First Apostolic Pentecostal Church in El Dorado for as long as her health allowed.
In death, Ceola was preceded by her husbands; and two sons, Bonnie Holliday and Ronnie Holliday.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt whose presence will forever be missed by those who knew and loved her.
She leaves cherished memories with one son, Larry D. Holliday (Rachelle); one daughter, Marsha Holliday Cargile; 14 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a great host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Public viewing and visitation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the First Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 215 American Road, El Dorado.
Funeral service will commence at 10 a.m. with Pastor Herbert Baker officiating.
Burial will follow at the Primm Cemetery, Smackover, Arkansas under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
