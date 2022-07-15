Mother Ira Ward, 86, of Renfroe Street in Magnolia, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guestbook.
Mother Ira Ward, 86, of Renfroe Street in Magnolia, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guestbook.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.