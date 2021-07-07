Jana Lynne Cearley Hazelwood, 60, of El Dorado passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock.
Jana was born in Magnolia on October 30, 1960. She was a graduate of Southern Arkansas University. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in El Dorado where she formerly served as financial secretary. She was a former clothes buyer for Jeans Shop Children Store in Magnolia.
Jana was a member and served as president in 2009 for the Association of Desk and Derrick Club in El Dorado. She served as a board member and treasurer and was very active to a charity that was dear to her heart, Turning Point of South Arkansas, a violence intervention program in El Dorado.
Jana enjoyed gardening, sewing, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Doyle and Ruby Mae (Blankenship) Cearley; and a brother, Charles Ray Cearley.
Jana is survived by her husband of 41 years, Charles Hazelwood of El Dorado; children, Brent Hazelwood and wife Emily of Addis, LA, and Brittany Hazelwood of El Dorado; grandchildren, Tanner Hazelwood, Braxton Hazelwood, Sawyer Hazelwood of El Dorado, Ginny Hazelwood, and Dillon Hazelwood of Addis, LA; sister, Mary Ann Cowling and husband Joe of Stamps; special longtime family friend Claudia Prather of El Dorado; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Immanuel Baptist Church in El Dorado with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ben Wasson officiating.
Burial will be in the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church, 3209 West Hillsboro, El Dorado, AR 71730 or Turning Point of South Arkansas, 101 West Main, Suite 300, El Dorado, AR 71730.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.