Viera Olea Clark, 98, of Haynesville, LA, formerly of Waldo, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA.
Viera was born on March 8, 1924 in Waldo. She was a homemaker and a member of the Westside Baptist Church. Viera was known to her family as the “maker” of the coconut and peppermint cakes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Edison and Velma (Wreyford) Stewart; daughter, Mereland Matthews; and son, Jerry Don Clark.
Viera is survived by her son, Bobby (Aline) Clark of Emerson; daughter, Kathy (David) Lowery of Magnolia; grandchildren, Greg (Beth) Clark of Minden, LA, Jeff Clark, Jennifer Hall and Michelle (Baine) Smith of Springhill, LA, James Allen (Karen) Wyrick of Magnolia, Mike (Sasha) Matthews of Homer, LA, Debbie Ryan of Emerson, Dustin (Mandy) Dennis of Plain Dealing, LA, and Billy (Kasey) Dennis of Waldo; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorene Kilpatrick of Waldo; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine with Bro. Danny Triplet officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Greg Clark, Jeff Clark, Mike Matthews, Billy Dennis, Dustin Dennis and James Allen Wyrick.
Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Cemetery Association, 1650 Columbia Road 41, Waldo, AR 71770.
