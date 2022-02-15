Stan Fields, 61, of Magnolia, formerly of Taylor, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Stan was born May 8, 1960, in Magnolia to the late Virgil and Elizabeth Jane (Whipple) Fields. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and a long-time resident of the Jay Johnston Group Home. He participated in many activities with Magnolia Specialized Services and the Area 15 Special Olympics where he was a member of many teams known as Magnolia Magic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janie Fields; and sister-in-law, Linda Fields.
Stan is survived by his sister, Susan Gosdin and husband John of Magnolia; three brothers, Terry Fields and wife Jackie of Taylor, Kent Fields and wife Brenda of Pasadena, TX, and Reggie Fields of Livingston, TX; and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of Stan’s life and visitation with the family will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at AM Magnolia Specialized Services’ Wes Wiser Gym.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Seabaugh and Bro. Steve Ford officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Brooks Lynch, Jeffrey Jester, Josh Okwuazu, Hunter Epperson, Laurel Becnel and Chris Spence. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Magnolia Specialized Services.
The guest book and viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Magnolia Specialized Services, P.O. Box 595, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754-0595.
