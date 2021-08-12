Kevin Charles Morris, 39 of Magnolia passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in TexARKana.
He was born on November 1, 1981 in Magnolia to Bobby Charles Morris and Brenda Kay (Wynn) Morris. He was the lead mechanic at Smith Lawn Care and attended First Apostolic Church and ACTS Church. He loved anything outdoors, riding ATV’s, hunting, fishing, playing in the yard with his son Charles, and spending time with his family.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee Olin Wynn, Audie Mae (Baker) Wynn, Elzie N. Morris and Verda Morris.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Katie Rose Morris; a son, Charles Wayne Morris; parents, Bobby and Brenda Morris, all of Magnolia; father and mother-in-law, Matt and Lodean McClenahan of Arkadelphia; brothers-in-law, Curtis McDermott and Mason and Chloe McClenahan, all of Arkadelphia; sister-in-law, Katlin and Trey Surles of Heber Spring; and an aunt, Betty Sue Lineberry of Magnolia.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at ACTS Church in Stephens with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., with Anthony Needham and Jeremy Motes officiating.
Burial will follow at Lydesdale Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Curtis McDermott, Mason McClenahan, Trey Surles, Kyle Barry, Donald Smith, Jason McCoy, Dusty Harris, Jayson Hightshoe and Fredrick Fite.
Memorial donations may be made to accounts that will be set by the family.
