Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian, 88, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at the CHI St. Vincent Health System in Hot Springs.
Jodene was born on October 24, 1934 in Sulphur Bluff, TX. She retired after 20 years from CMC Steel. She was a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church and an avid rodeo fan. She loved and lived for her grandchildren, along with her nephews and nieces
Jodene was preceded in death by her parents, G.O. “Buck” and Eva Nell (Dillard) Randolph; and sister, Gay Nell Randolph Baskin.
She is survived by her son, Todd (Leeann) Gilfillian of Magnolia; grandchildren, Hollie (Stephen) Langford of Magnolia, Dusty (Brad) English of Cabot, and Gage Gilfillian of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Olivia Jo Langford, Londyn Langford, Arianna Gilfillian, Zach Ambler and Toby English; sister, Karen (Paul) Joplin of Little Rock; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church with Bro. Mike Launius officiating with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Langford, Brad English, Skyler Baskin, Sean Baskin and Buck Baskin. Honorary pallbearers will be Dilton Emerson and Joey Emerson.
Memorial donations may be made to Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1220, Magnolia, AR 71754, or H.A.N.D.S. Fund, (Helping A Diva Survive! (him or her and all members of the rodeo world), 192 San Marcos Loop, Sante Fe, NM 87508.