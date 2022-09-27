Joseph B. Kaar, 79, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022.
He was born September 28, 1942 in Quincy, IL to the late Joseph Walter Kaar and Mary Ellen (Brown) Kaar. He was retired professional engineer and consultant, a member of First United Methodist Church, Rotary International, and The Boy Scouts of America where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
His friends and family knew him as one of the most caring and generous human beings they have ever met. A man who conducted himself with the utmost integrity and expected the same from those around him. His humor, brilliance, faithfulness and devoted heart for all those he loved was evident. Joe truly loved his adopted hometown of Magnolia and the lifelong friends he made here. He also took great pride cheering for his beloved Purdue Boilermakers. He was a man who stepped foot on five continents, traveled extensively, lived in several states, but always was happiest coming home to Magnolia.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 49 years, Kathy Kaar.
He is survived by his three children, Kimberly Kaar of Houston, David Kaar of Magnolia, and Danny and Stacie Kaar of Zionsville, IN, grandchildren, Laura Jackson and husband Ma’lik of Magnolia; Joey Kaar and fiancé Joann Shaver of Batesville, Hannah Wells and husband Remy of Wilmore, KY, Kelly Kaar and Ellis Kaar both of Zionsville; and great-grandchildren, Je’Quays Jr., Rylee and Ja’Kobe, all of Magnolia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Maskell officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia. Visitation with the family will follow at the church parlor.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Clegg Open Door Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 320 West Main, Magnolia, Arkansas or to Rotary International.