Funeral services were held for Mary C. Wranischar on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Hodge Town Hall in Hodge, LA under the direction of Paradise Funeral Home Hodge LA, with family and friends officiating.
Bro. Lonnie Treadway's message, choice music and poetry as well as reminiscence tales were shared by family and friends.
Burial followed in the Hodge Cemetery.
Mary's life was filled with ambition and the energy to better herself and the lives of those around her, be it family or friend, colleague or patient, or a person she chanced to meet. Her accounting degree from LSU and her nursing degree from the University of Texas put her in public positions to meet many people and become involved in more activities and projects in both of her chosen fields of work.
Mary was the second woman to serve as president of the National Association of Accountants, Houston Chapter, where she was very active and met many lifelong friends while serving and beyond. Her most rewarding projects in her nursing career was to promote awareness and the need for the development of an Alzheimer's Memory Garden. The community responded through hard work donated by local groups and money donated from community businesses and organizations of Bay City, TX. Also, the development of an Alzheimer's unit in a Magnolia nursing home provided more direct care to patients stricken with this terrible disease.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her husband, family and friends. Visiting, sewing, shopping, reading, travelling and celebrations of special events and occasions in which any of her family were involved.
Mary passed away early Monday morning, August 1, 2022 in her sleep after the spiraling progression of the final stages of Alzheimer's disease ended.
Born June 11, 1939, Mary Elizabeth was the daughter of Val Verda and Eva Elizabeth Treadway Clary of Jonesboro, LA; sister to Ms. Allene Brown, Drew Clary and Jimmy Clary, all of Jonesboro, LA, at a time; and the wife of Jack L. Wranischar of Houston for 39 years and Tommy W. Weeks of Jonesboro, LA for 20 years, all having preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by her sister, Evelyn C. Davidson of Alexandria, LA; a cousin "like a sister" Jackie Sue Thomas of Jonesboro, LA; immediate family, daughter Tracy and Roy "Skip" Tomlinson of Magnolia; and grandsons, Trent and Lindsay Tomlinson of Ruston, LA and Lee and Holly Tomlinson of Little Rock.
Her most favorites in the world were her great-grandchildren, Layne, Veo, Alice, Jack and Eloise.
Pallbearers were her immediate family and her nephews, Glen, Dennis and Roger Clary.