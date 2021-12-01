Allen Vann, 79, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2021 at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
Allen was born on December 15, 1941 in Lewisville to the late Lee Roy and Laura (Cutshall) Vann. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He was a longtime member and ordained as a deacon in 1976 at the Immanuel Baptist Church and was currently a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church in Magnolia.
Allen retired after 35 years from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. After his retirement he started a communications company, AV Communications, which he owned and operated for 10 years. He enjoyed working in his shop, was a “fixer upper,” and could repair anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee Roy Vann, Jr.; and sister, Janice Spear.
Allen is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Collums Vann of Magnolia; sons, Parnell Vann and wife Angela of Magnolia, and Tommy Vann and wife Andrea of Doddridge; grandchildren, Ashton Dixon and husband James of Hindsville; Madalynn Vann of Magnolia, Charlie Vann and Harrison Vann of Doddridge; brother, Ardell Vann and wife Maryann of Genoa; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 2 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Immanuel Baptist Church with Bro. Rickey Moore and Bro. Tony Smith officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Chief Todd Dew, Chief Greg Pinner, David Nelson, Jerry Lewis, Ronnie Mack, Tim Foster and James Hardy. Honorary pallbearers will be retired employees of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Allen had a love of animals, especially strays. The family requests memorial donations be made to the City of Magnolia Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1126, Magnolia, AR 71754.
