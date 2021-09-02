Our sweet uncle, Butch Keith, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Keith’s Grocery -- the grocery store he owned and operated nearly his entire life. He was 80 years old and still worked in the store almost every day, closed on Sundays.
He was born William Clifton Keith Jr. on October 11, 1940 to the late William Clifton and Callie Edna McWilliams Keith of the Macedonia community.
He completed his bachelor of arts in music at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He shared his love and talent for music by playing the piano and organ for several churches in the Magnolia area, at several concerts including SAU, and at numerous family gatherings.
He had future plans for his music career, but when his father became ill and passed away from leukemia, he selflessly moved back home to his Macedonia community to take over the daily operations of Keith’s Grocery -- the grocery store his parents had owned since 1945 -- and to help take care of his aging mother.
Over the years, in his spare time he enjoyed musical concertos, jogging (participating in the annual Turkey Trot in Shreveport), bike riding, and, most recently, woodworking where again his talents shined through. He took care of and loved several pets and rescues over the years, including his surviving dog, Ivan.
Butch never married or had children of his own, but he didn’t mind being alone. He often said he enjoyed his quiet time after working in the store all day. We were his family. He spent nearly every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and special occasion with us.
Not only was he handsome, intelligent and talented, he was soft-spoken, kind, honest, true, noble, trustworthy -- a true man of integrity and a pillar of the Macedonia community.
Our beloved Uncle Butch spent his life serving and giving to others and now in death continues to give to others by donating his body to the Department of Anatomy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to be used in medical education, teaching and research.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Mary Ellen Moore (Howard) and Wanda Frances Stewart (John Ed “Red”).
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Sharon Moore Zimring of St Petersburg, FL, David Moore of Naples, FL, Bob Moore of Orange Beach, AL, Jo Ellen Moore Chilton of Pensacola, FL, John Ed Stewart Jr., and wife Melinda who was Butch’s best friend and co-worker for 40 years, Robinette Stewart Hennessy, Rene Stewart Folse, and Roxane Stewart, all of Magnolia; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, friends, and loyal customers.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Philadelphia Methodist Church, 3061 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia, AR 71753 or CCAPS Animal Shelter, 510 W. Columbia Street, Magnolia, AR 71753.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.