Bill Fullenwider, 77, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the University of Arkansas Medical Science Center in Little Rock.
Bill was born on October 6, 1945 in Magnolia. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church Magnolia, where he served as a deacon, clerk, trustee, and taught Sunday school for many years.
Bill grew up farming with his father on their family dairy farm, raising cattle, hay, and later peaches. He worked for Deltic Timber Company and the best years of his life at Lanfranco Equipment Company. He also worked at SAU as the farm manager where he continued influencing the lives of so many young people until his retirement.
Bill served on the Board of Directors at Farmers Bank and Trust Real Estate, he served for 25-plus years as a board member of the Columbia Christian School, and the Columbia County Fair Board.
Bill received his Arkansas State FFA Degree, was a recipient of the Columbia County Outstanding Young Farmers Award and was later honored with his Honorary FFA membership. He was a lifetime member of the SAU Alumni Association, where he received the Distinguished Alumni Member Award in 2012.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Kathleen (Paschal) Fullenwider; grandparents, W.N. and Nora Paschal and Dave and Maime Dee Fullenwider; father and mother-in-law, Aubrey and Idelle Talley; and brother-in-law, Gaylon Childress.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sherry Fullenwider of Magnolia; sons, Mark Fullenwider of Waldo, Jon (Lori) Fullenwider of Magnolia; grandchildren, Ashlyn Fullenwider and Ryleigh Fullenwider of Waldo; step-grandchildren, Misty (Thomas) Reynolds, William Murphy, and Sarah Hudman; step great-granddaughter, Tanner Faye; sisters, Lenora Sullivan of Tyler, TX and Nancy Fullenwider of San Pedro, CA; sister-in-law, Sarah Childress of Atlanta, TX; brother-in-law, Larry (Anita) Talley of Magnolia; and a host of nephews, nieces, and extended family.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the First Baptist Church Magnolia with Bro. Dustin Wisely and Bro. David Watkins officiating.
Burial will follow at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Lance Childress, Mike Childress, Billy Don Olson, Sam Sharp, Daniel Talley and Chris Zink. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Keystone Hunting Lodge, Gamage Deer Club, Steadfast Sunday school class, Larry Price, and Billy Don Stamps.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Daniel Springs Baptist Encampment, P.O. Box 310, Gary, TX 75643, Columbia Christian School, 250 Warnock Springs Road, Magnolia, AR 71753, or Southern Arkansas University Farm Department or Rodeo Department, 100 East University, MSC 9174, Magnolia, AR 71753.