Brenda Wynn Mendenhall, 80, of Hot Springs, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Brenda was born on September 21, 1941 in Waldo to the late Lodise and Smead Wynn Jr. Brenda graduated from Waldo High School in 1959 and retired from Archer Daniels Midland in 2003.
Brenda was preceded in death by her partner of 18 years, Wanda Farr Sharpe, of Hot Springs. She was also preceded in death by her former partner of 15 years, Mercedes Remond, of Hot Springs; and her dear canine companion, CoCo.
Survivors include two children from her first marriage to the late Dickey Mendenhall, Mark Mendenhall and Cathy Mendenhall Martin; and brother, Hamp Wynn, all of Waldo.
Brenda was loved well and will be dearly missed by her two grandchildren, Brittany Martin Wells and Scott Martin, both of Little Rock.
Brenda had a love of travel, food, family, and friends. Her travels took her from Alaska to Maine, Florida to California and everything in between. She loved to fish on the pond and ride four wheelers in Waldo, take party barge rides on Lake Hamilton, and enjoy Sunday lunches with friends after church in Little Rock.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at New Beginnings Church of Central Arkansas in North Little Rock, with Reverend Nikki Stiles officiating.
Burial of cremains will be on a later date in Waldo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can also be made to New Beginnings Church of Central Arkansas designated for “Community Outreach,” 4303 East Drive, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72118.