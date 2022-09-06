Thomas Lavern Washington was born April 10, 1961 to Betty Davis-Washington and the late Thomas Lee Washington in El Dorado. Thomas gained his wings on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock with his wife and son by his side.
Thomas was the second of four children and grew up on Burns Street. Affectionately called “Vern,” he enjoyed being around friends and family. At an early age he accepted Christ and became a member of New Bethel Baptist Church by baptism under the leadership of Pastor J. F. Kelley. As a child he sang in the church choir and was an usher. Although he did not stick with sports, he played football at a very young age.
Thomas enjoyed having his own money, so he worked a few jobs during high school. He developed a love for doing body work on cars through Mr. Butler’s body shop class. That may be how he fell in love with motorcycles and ultimately with Corvettes. He loved Corvettes!
After graduating high school in 1979, Thomas went into the military and married Donna Neal. To this union one son, Thomas Tyreece Washington, was born on April 26, 1980. Thomas would later join the Union County Sheriff’s Office before joining the El Dorado Police Department as a patrol officer.
In 1990, Thomas made two major moves. He moved to the North Little Rock Police Department as a narcotics investigator. His biggest move was becoming the husband of Vanessa Smith on December 15th of that year. They were married nearly 32 years.
Although Thomas began to develop health issues a few years after their marriage, they continued to be a vibrant couple. Vanessa doted on her “T.L.” and they were known to travel and to entertain. Their home was always open for family and friends. Thomas had an infectious laugh and loved to tell jokes in family settings. His years of the military and police work were always evident. He was forever the detective, keeping up with the news.
Many did not know that Thomas also had a phone ministry. He called a list of family members and friends consistently. While most of his ministry members were older female family members, Thomas also had a way with children. He garnered the name “Pony” from his “Rabbit” and he was “Uncle Bear” to his youngest nieces. He was simply “Paw Paw” to his granddaughter, Tykeonna. All of his nieces and nephews loved “Uncle T.”
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lee Washington; his father and mother-in-love, Grady and Alberta Smith; and his little sister-in-love, Vemetric Smith Foster and a great crowd of witnesses.
He leaved to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Vanessa Smith-Washington; Thomas Tyreece (Jenita) Washington, Sylvia Washington, Tykeonna Washington, Corbyn Charles; his mother, Betty Washington; two brothers, Anthony and Tyrone Washington; one sister, Carla Adams; four brothers-in-love, Michael and Mitchell Smith, Bobby Creer and Stevie Foster; three sisters-in-love, Veronica Smith-Creer, Tracie and Jacoria Smith; one goddaughter/niece, VaShaylia Creer; nieces, Crystal (Andrew) Wallace, Terryn (Ken) Bowen, Elise Washington, Donnae Washington, Nevaeh Smith, Nairia Smith and Nyakura Marzett; nephews, Jermaine Washington, Marcus Washington, Ethan Smith, Steven Foster, Malik Kindred, Marqie Washington, Tyler Washington, Justin Washington, Eric Washington and a host of other family members.
A wake in Thomas’ honor will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Beulah Grove Baptist Church, 3090 Parnell Road, El Dorado, 71730.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, September 10, at the Douglas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 969 Smackover Hwy, El Dorado.
Burial will follow at the Little Hope Cemetery, Spearsville, LA, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
In the interest of public health and safety, please wear a mask in order to attend all services.