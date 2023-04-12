Juanita Gray, 82, of Magnolia passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home.
Juanita was born on April 14, 1940 in Waldo. She was the owner, alongside her husband Jerry Walter Gray, of Grays Cleaners and was well-known as a seamstress. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church Magnolia and was an active sponsor with the FBC youth.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Gilbert and Victoria St. Clare (Walthall) Osborne; husband, Jerry Gray; and son, Jimmy Gray.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeri (Larry) Fowler of Magnolia; granddaughters, Lindsey Fowler of Magnolia, Laney (Trevor) Dodson of El Dorado, and Jessica (Shane) Lewis of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Presley Gray Crump of Magnolia, Trevyn Dodson, Alexa Dodson, Ada Dodson and Tripp Dodson of El Dorado, Colton Lewis and Kaleigh Lewis of Magnolia; sister, Mary Lou (Evans) Holiman of Bossier City, LA; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Waldo Cemetery with Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Magnolia, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754, or Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.