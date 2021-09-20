Mom. How do I tell her story? Who was she? She was a wife, mother, grandmother, Grannie and friend.
She loved doing crafts of all kinds. She made a house into a home no matter where we lived. From Florida to Hawaii to Connecticut to Florida to Oklahoma to Kentucky and finally home to Arkansas.
She always had PB&J ready or cornbread and beans. Lots of Kool-Aid or sweet tea. My sister and I always knew we were loved no matter how crazy our lives got. Then when we had kids, we took a back seat to the grandkids. It was so awesome to see her love even more than we thought possible.
From playing in the Hawaiian snow (sea foam) to making candles in the sand in Connecticut to packing a car for a road trip, mom made it fun. She was our Girl Scout troop leader, she was our nurse, she was always in our corner and our friend.
We did not always see eye-to-eye but we knew she would tell us the truth no matter what and give an honest answer. She loved us ferociously with the love only a mother has. She loved dad unconditionally. She loved my sister and I unconditionally. Seems at times she loved the grandkids more but I think that’s the way it is supposed to be.
Her voice could either scare the crap out of you or pull you home from your darkest place and she could find us no matter where we were. She was the anchor for our family. I don’t think my sister and I will ever fill mom's shoes but we will be able to place ours next to hers as the years pass. We will do our best to be a strong anchor for our families as mom was for us. God sent us a great example in her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George E. and Sarah J. Hastings; and Charles E. Jones, her husband and best friend of 47 years.
To carry on her love and legacy she has left two daughters, Janeen Garner of Taylor and Patricia Moery of Oklahoma City, OK; four grandchildren, Chris Campbell of Wisconsin, Katie Griffin of Magnolia, Beth Moorey of Oklahoma City, OK and Patrick Moery of Oklahoma City, OK; four great-grandchildren. Micah Campbell, Matthew Griffin and Cameron Griffin and Lilli Campbell; her brother, Clyde Hastings of St. Petersburg, FL and Cathy Luiz, also of St. Petersburg, FL; brothers-in-law Michael Jones of Magnolia and Clell Jones of Taylor; sisters-in-laws, Patricia Ann Carver of Bay St. Louis, MS and Rose Jones of Weatherford, TX; and many nieces and nephews as well as cousins and extended family.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending a gift to Harmony Methodist Church Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 381, Taylor, AR 71861. No service is planned at this time. There will be a celebration of life event at a later date.
This is how I think mom would want to be remembered. The lights of love and laughter never fade away. Sometimes they are hard to find but they are there. Remember my smile, remember my hugs. Remember the way you each filled my heart with love and pride. You, my family are my greatest accomplishment. It’ OK to cry now and again, but not for long. Remember each day is a gift. Look for that butterfly or hummingbird. Find the sunshine in the rain. I will always be a part of you. I love you always. Mom, Grandmom, Granniema and Grannie.