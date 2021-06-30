Jewell George Prevoe, 85, of Waldo passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at The Springs of Magnolia.
He was born to the late Adella and Leonard Prevoe on March 10, 1936, in Lafayette County, He grew up in Lafayette County and attended Ellis Training School. After completing school, he joined the United States Air Force. He married Ruby Wise and they began their life together. He worked as a truck driver providing and caring for his family.
The family moved to North Carolina in 1981, and he continued to work as a truck driver. They moved back to Arkansas in 2001. He was glad to be back home. He enjoyed playing dominoes, and going fishing with his sons, grandsons and nephews.
He attended St. John Baptist Church in Waldo under the leadership of his son, Pastor Hal Prevoe. This brought great joy to them both.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruby Prevoe; two sons, Ronnie and Michael Prevoe; and a brother, Johnny Sheppard.
He leaves to cherish his memories seven sons, Rev. Hal (Carolyn) Prevoe of Waldo, Angelo Prevoe of Lima, OH, Curtis (Gloria) Gilbert of New Boston, TX, Ben (Michelle) Gilbert Sr., and Kevin (Sandra) Wise both of Leland, NC, Ray C. (Shelia) Gilbert Sr. of Longwood, NC, and Rev. Greg (Veronica) Gilbert of Magnolia; two daughters, Marilyn Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA, and Pastor Deborah (George) Sharper of Sulphur Springs, TX; and 58 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 2 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A graveside celebration of life service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Eulogist will be the Rev. Hal Prevoe.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the visitation and service.
