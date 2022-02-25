Glenda Starr, 86, of Benton (formerly of Magnolia) joined her loved ones in Heaven on February 20, 2022 following a lengthy illness.
Glenda was born October 9, 1935 to William Ivory Dodson and Myrtle Ozie Wise Dodson of the Macedonia community near Magnolia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Howard W. Starr; her parents; and her brother, Jerry Dodson.
She is survived by her three daughters, Jerri Starr Puska (Ed Person), Benton, Patti Starr Staugh (Fred), Cedar Rapids, IA, and Pami Starr Rusterholz (Mark), Fayetteville; grandchildren, Justin Puska (Ashley), Benton, Holly Huff (Chad), Jacksonville, Candice Wade (Matt), Bradenton, FL, Freddie Staugh (Gentry), Monahans, TX, Kyle Rusterholz (Tori), Farmington, and Adam Rusterholz; and great grandchildren, Wren and Ezra Jane Puska, Connor and Carson Huff, and Lawson and Harlon Staugh.
Glenda was an accomplished seamstress having been a utility operator for a coat factory, followed by a successful career with various administrative positions with Magnolia and Waldo public schools. In retirement years, she served as the secretary and bookkeeper of the Macedonia Cemetery Fund.
Glenda became a follower of Jesus at age 12 and joined Macedonia Baptist Church. After moving to Benton in 2014, she found a second church home with Sharon Baptist.
Being very social, her life activities were surrounded by family and friends sharing church activities, camping, dominoes, bunco, and shopping. She liked to GO! and wherever she went, she soon had a group of girlfriends. Most recently she enjoyed her new friends residing at Fox Ridge Senior Living, Bryant.
A Benton visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at Sharon Baptist Church fellowship hall, Benton.
Magnolia services will include a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Lewis Funeral home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Macedonia Baptist Church, followed by interment at Macedonia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Macedonia Cemetery Fund, 760 AR-160, Magnolia, AR 71753, or Sharon Baptist Widows Ministry, 402 Shenandoah Road, Benton AR 72019.
The family expresses thanks for the many prayers, visits, meals, cards, and loving care provided by:
-- Sharon Baptist Widows Ministry and Meals program
-- Saline Hospice staff and volunteers (Kathy, Lori, Chyristina, Danielle, Christy, Bro. Jim, Sue, Stephanie, Mendi, Wendy, Paula, and Janice)
-- Pleasant Hills Adult Services – Daisy House and staff.